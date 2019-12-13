Drashti Dhami: When The 'Madhubala' Actor Slayed In Her Western Outfits

Drashti Dhami stole hearts with her performance as Dr. Muskaan in the hit show, Dill Mill Gayye. Originally a model, Drashti took over the TV world with several shows like Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. The Madhubala actress also participated and won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 along with her choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan. Drashti Dhami is known for her performance, fitness and fashion sense. Listed below are some of her best looks in western outfit on her Instagram handle.

Drashti Dhami's western looks on Instagram

Drashti Dhami has put on a classy yet sporty look with this quirky outfit. Drashti had thrown a blue velvet jacket over a white inner. She has pulled the style with a pair of dark blue jeans with bright yellow pointed heels. Drashti looks smart with a pair of shades and a watch.

Red is one color that never fails and Drashti knows how to style it well. Drashti has put on a beautiful red spaghetti dress with a flare. She throws on silver gladiator shoes below and casually leans on the railway track. Drashti looks chic and elegant with her messy bun and minimal makeup.

Drashti Dhami looks smart in a multicolored thigh-length dress. She throws on black sunglasses and a black fanny pack. Drashti keeps it sporty with a pair of chunky white neon trainers. Drashti looks casual with hoop earrings and braided hair.

