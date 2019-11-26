Dua Lipa Sends A Heartfelt Note To Her Background Dancers At The AMAs

Dua Lipa performed her famous number Don't Start Now at the American Music Awards of 2019. The performance included 24 background dancers along with Dua Lipa, which took the energy of the song and her voice to another level. Lipa was mindful to thank these background dancers for their hard work.

Here is what Dua Lipa posted:

Dua Lipa shared a video of her performance on her Instagram. In the caption, Dua thanked all the 24 girls that shared the stage with her. She also wrote how the girls shared her energy as well. She added that their hard work and efforts, the dancing in the canteen till the performance, and all the hours that they rehearsed for her performance have not gone unnoticed. She further said that the girls shined on the stage. The singer further thanked her whole team for their hard work. She called them wonderful and also said that they are the reason why the show goes on.

Dua herself was seen in a red and black costume with her hair tightly tucked into a ponytail. The dancers can be seen in a silver dress and black tights. The dancers danced all over the stage and also used cube-shaped tables as props. The performance ended with big silver balloons dropping from the roof.

The song Don't Start Now is the lead single from Dua's upcoming album. It became immensely popular with the audience. It was at No. 30 on the Hot 110 list of the week. The singer had recently visited India to perform at the OnePlus festival alongside Katy Perry.

