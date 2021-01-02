DYK Manav Vij Starred In 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'? Here's More About His Role

Manav Vij of Andhadhun fame rings in his 44th birthday on January 2, 2021. His acting career ranges from some of the best blockbuster movies to some of the most popular television serials as well. Manav Vij shot to fame because of her performance in one of the longest-running television serials Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The role that he played in this serial was appreciated by the audiences. Read ahead to know more about Manav Vij's role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Also read | 'Star Wars' Voice Actor Tom Kane Suffers Stroke, 'cannot Efficiently Communicate Verbally'

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Hosts New Year Party In Mumbai, Shares Glimpses

Manav Vij in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Actor Manav Vij caught the attention of the audience because of his performance in the Balaji Telefilms serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He played the character of Joydeep Virani in this popular soap opera. His character Joydeep Virani is shown to be a spineless husband who cannot stand up to his wife. He cannot voice his opinions and speak up even when his wife is doing the wrong things. Joydeep Virani is married to Bhoomi Virani. Bhoomi is the daughter of Karan Virani who in turn is the son of Mihir Virani.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi cast was a star-studded affair. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi cast includes Smruti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Dinesh Thakur, Sudha Shivpuri, Shakti Singh, Apara Mehta and Riba Bubber among others. The plot of the serial revolves around an ideal priest's daughter who is married to the son of a rich businessman. It shows show this simple girl faces the curveballs thrown at her.

Manav Vij starred in Andhadhun which was a dark comedy-thriller movie released in 2018. the movie was directed by Sriram Raghavan. Manav Vij played the character of Tabu's lover in the film. The plot of the movie revolved around a pianist who pretends to be blind to showcase his talents. One day, he is called in to play by a popular actor on the occasion of his anniversary. When the pianist reaches his house to play, he sees his wife trying to move a dead body. But he does not react because he had to pretend that he is blind. The movie was a critically acclaimed one.

Also read | Did Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Ring In New Year At Alibaug? Fans React On Posts

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' Teaser Drops, Fans Reveal Getting 'goosebumps' After Watching It

Image courtesy- @manavvij Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.