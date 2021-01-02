Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' Teaser Drops, Fans Reveal Getting 'goosebumps' After Watching It

Ranbir Kapoor has begun 2021 with a bang, or better, a whistle. The Rockstar actor has announced his next film with Arjun Reddy fame, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, titled Animal. T-Series dropped Animal’s audio teaser at midnight and since then Kapoor’s fans have been excited about this upcoming film.

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ audio teaser drops on YouTube

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry and he has proved so time and again with his performances. He was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju in 2018, which was a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. Since then, Ranbir Kapoor has been busy shooting multiple projects.

But now, Ranbir Kapoor’s new film has finally been announced and it is expected to go on floors soon. Ranbir Kapoor will be collaborating with Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga on his upcoming crime thriller, Animal. The Animal cast took to social media and shared the Animal teaser.

The Animal teaser was dropped on YouTube at midnight. Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal teaser starts with a whistle and soon we hear Ranbir Kapoor talking to his dad. He then goes on to talk about rebirth and a nurturing childhood. The Animal teaser is mysterious enough to pique the interest of the listener.

Moreover, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal teaser has an amazing background score given by Harshwardhan Rameshwar. Watch Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal teaser here.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra. This is the first time, Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing screen space with Parineeti Chopra and all the other cast members. Other details about the film are yet to be revealed. But the gunshot sounds at end of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal teaser confirms that the film a crime thriller.

As mentioned earlier, Animal cast members all took to social media and shared their film’s teaser. Parineeti Chopra took to Twitter and shared the teaser. Along with the teaser she also mentioned how 2021 has her heart. Take a look at her tweet and all the fan reactions the Animal teaser received.

Woohoo! Feels like it'll be another good film!! Wish you a better year! #Animal #ParineetiChopra — Jenni (@jennik98) December 31, 2020

Eagerly waiting to see yours and ranbir chemistry in #animal #RanbirKapoor — 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐛𝐢𝐫 𝐊. 𝐅𝐂 ★ (@Kiddo_RKF) December 31, 2020

what was that huh ? Amazing way to finish the year. Goosebumps ! Cant wait. — NADIR UMAR SHEIKH (@nus786) December 31, 2020

