'Ek Duuje Ke Vaaste' Written Update March 20: Shravan & Suman Go On A Bike Ride At Night

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 is a show that airs daily on Sony TV. The show stars Mohit Kumar and Kanika Kapur in the lead roles. The show revolves around the love story between two army officers. Listed below are the updates of the show.

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 March 20, 2020: Written Update

Shravan's friend Bunty and him were together when Shravan was yelled at by his family. Later, Bunty and Shravan are seen on a bike and Shravan tells Bunty how he can’t be at a house where he is insulted and yelled at.

Later, they decide to spend the night roaming on the bike and Shravan calls up Suman. Shravan asks Suman to come along with them and roam the night while Suman declines his offer. Shravan warns her by telling her how if she would not come along then he would wake the whole house. Suman, on hearing this, disconnects the call. Later, Bunty gets angry at Shravan and leaves when Shravan tells him about his plans to take Suman out with him.

READ:'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste' Season 2 Confirmed; Show To Go On Air After 3 Years

Later, Shravan reaches Suman's house and the two have an argument on Suman coming along with him. Suman challenges him to wake the house while Shravan blackmails her emotionally. Later, in defeat, Shravan is about to leave when Suman comes down and meets him. Later, Shravan and Suman have a conversation and he asks her to feel the freedom and tells her how he will show the city of Bhopal to her. He takes her to a shop that is closed. Suman suggests they go home when Shravan starts yelling for the owner to open up. The owner yells back and Suman laughs at Shravan. A beggar comes to them and blesses the two to stay together.

READ:Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 Stars New Faces As The Lead Pair, Teaser Out Now

Later, Aneesh sees the Shravan and Suman on the bike and thinks of surprising them but later decides not to. Suman asks Shravan to take her to a place she knows and he agrees. Later, Bunty is at the billiard club and tries to reach Shravan and Suman on phone but in vain. Shravan and Suman reach the billiard club and Bunty gives Shravan a call. Shravan lies and tells him he is sleeping.

Bunty sees the two at the club and gets angry and plays with other men. Suman teaches Shravan on how to play the game. Bunty fights with other men and Shravan comes in between. Later, when more men come, the three-run away together. Bunty and Shravan patch up and then Shravan and Suman leave on their bike and spend quality time. Later, he drops her home and thinks of telling her his feelings at Aneesh's party the next day.

READ:'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2' Cast: Full List Of Talented, Graceful, And Experienced Actors

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.