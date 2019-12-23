Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 Stars New Faces As The Lead Pair, Teaser Out Now

Sony TV's popular show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste that starred Namik Paul and Nikita Dutta in the lead roles is back with its second installment. The makers of the show have roped in new faces as the lead pair this time for Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2. Mohit Kumar will be seen playing the male lead in the show while Kanikka Kapur will be playing the female lead. The well-known actor Jay Thakkar too, has also been roped in to play an important character. Sony TV released the first teaser of the show recently on their social media handles.

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 coming soon

Sony TV took to their official Instagram handle to share the teaser of the show and captioned the post writing, "Naaye saal mein hai aapke liye ek naya toufa. Dekhiye kaise milenge woh jo bane hai ek duje ke vaaste, jald hi Sony par. #EkDujeKeVaaste2 @kanikkakapur @mohitkr95 @spnstudionext"

Mohit Kumar will be playing the role of Shravan while Kanikka Kapur will be playing the role of Suman, who are in love with each other since their school days. But soon after they are seen crossing paths in their military attires without even looking at each other. This time, the story of the show will revolve around romance against the backdrop of a military setup and will highlight how ego and the absence of an apology during a misunderstanding can lead to a drastic change in a relationship.

The first installment's storyline revolved around Shravan and Suman being inseparable childhood friends. In their growing years, they have a fight and decide to go separate ways only to find them coming together as adults and falling head over heels in love with each other. The show will premiere next year in January.

