'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2' Cast Is A Mix Of Talent, Grace, And Experience

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 is a daily soap that revolves around the love story between two army officers. The first season of the serial was a huge hit and starred actors Nikita Dutta and Namik Paul in key roles. The new season of the serial has a fresh storyline and a new cast. Have a look at the cast of the show here.

Cast of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2

Mohit Kumar

Mohit Kumar essays the role of Shravan in the latest edition of the show. He is making his acting debut with the role. He will reportedly be seen playing the male lead in the serial.

Kanika Kapur

Kanika Kapur plays the female lead in the show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2. Her character in the serial is called Suman Tiwari. She was crowned Miss Asia in the year 2015.

Jay Thakkar

Jay Thakkar has been a known face in the television industry. He is famous for donning the role of Sethji in Laagi Tujhse Lagan. He has also been a part of the series Laakhon Mein Ek.

Satyajit Sharma

Satyajit Sharma is one of the senior-most actors in the industry. He has worked in a number of TV serials including Balika Vadhu. He has also been a part of movies like Don and Kamine.

Geetanjali Tikekar

Geetanjali Tikekar is an actor who has been in the television industry for quite some time now. She is known for her work in the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is also famous for her role as Anjali Niranjan Agnihotri from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir.

Rajiv Kumar

Rajiv Kumar will also be a part of the Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 cast. He is known for his appearance in multiple television series. Rajiv Kumar has also featured in the film Lakshya.

Anjali Mukhi

Anjali Mukhi will also play a key role in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2. She has previously been seen in a number of television serials. She is best known for her role as Sudha in the serial Saas Bina Sasural.

Anurag Arora

Anurag Arora is an actor who has featured in a number of serials and films. He has been seen in films like Fukrey and Dangal. He will be seen in an important role on the show.

