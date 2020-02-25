Ekta Kapoor Gets Questioned For Giving Only Bananas To Beggars Outside A Temple; Watch

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor has become the latest victim of trolls after a recent video of her from outside a temple has been going viral on social media. The video has Ekta giving some bananas to the beggars as a charity who were sitting outside the temple. But this very act of kindness has led her to face countless criticisms. The video has Ekta throwing the bananas into the hands of the beggars as she visibly looks in a hurry. By the looks of it, it also seems as if Ekta is trying to prevent herself from getting touched by the beggars.

Ekta's recent charitable act earned her a handful of trolling

The video also shows how a banana even fell down from a beggar's hand due to Ekta's negligence. This act of hers did not go down well with the netizens who started hurling her with several brickbats. Netizens also called Ekta's 'donation' as discriminating wherein they accused her of escaping being touched by the beggars.

Some of the users also bashed Ekta for dropping one of the bananas on the floor while giving it to a beggar in rush. The user also mentioned that it is better that Ekta should not indulge in such charities then. Check out the post and some of the reactions from the netizens.

Ekta's popular show Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli completed 20 years recently

Well, it will be interesting to see how Ekta reacts to these criticisms to her latest activity. Recently, Ekta Kapoor got nostalgic as her hit show Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli clocked 20 years. The show was one of the most classic shows of Ekta Kapoor. The show went on to celebrate its 20th anniversary on February 19, 2020.

Taking to Twitter, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli, Ekta shared the title track of the show, taking everyone on a trip down the memory lane. Ekta Kapoor also mentioned how Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli had some running jokes that also made audiences burst into laughter. She further said that she would also like to share the English version of the show if she ever finds it. The producer further mentioned that the show was one of the most cult shows of its times. Check out her tweet.

This show has sooooo many jokes ! I wish I have d English version I’ll share it one day! I met my best frn n close buddy thru this show 20 years ago we did this one !!! N d title almost became as famous as d show ! Kabhi sautan kabhi Saheli 😅😅😅😅🥳🥳😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1GKGAGSbdZ — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) February 20, 2020

