Ekta Kapoor Gets Nostalgic On 20th Anniversary Of 'Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli'; See Post

Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli was one of the most classic shows of Ekta Kapoor. The show celebrated its 20th anniversary yesterday i.e. on February 19, 2020. Taking to Twitter, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli, Ekta Kapoor shared the title track of the show.

Ekta Kapoor also mentioned how Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli had some jokes that made audiences burst into laughter. She further said that she would like to share the English version of the show if she finds it. The prodcer further mentioned that the show was one of the popular shows of its time.

Have a look at Ekta Kapoor’s Tweet here:

This show has sooooo many jokes ! I wish I have d English version I’ll share it one day! I met my best frn n close buddy thru this show 20 years ago we did this one !!! N d title almost became as famous as d show ! Kabhi sautan kabhi Saheli 😅😅😅😅🥳🥳😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1GKGAGSbdZ — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) February 20, 2020

ALSO READ| Saif Ali Khan's 'Not Mumbai, This Is Andheri' Gaffe Leaves Ekta Kapoor Saying 'Poor Me'

Here's how fans reacted:

It's one of my fav shows ever.. Plz make it a webseries!! — 👑Stunning Pari👑 (@ipsipari) February 20, 2020

ALSO READ| Ekta Kapoor Calls Mother Shobha Kapoor 'goddess' And 'boss' In A Birthday Post; Watch

ALSO READ| Watch: Ekta Kapoor Showcases Her Fun And Intimate Persona Through These Instagram Posts

About 'Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli':

Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli was a television show that premiered on Metro Gold channel on February 19, 2001. The show later started airing on Star Plus after Metro Gold channel was shut down. Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli was bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. The show featured Anita Hassanandani, Urvashi Dholakia and Pankit Thakker in primary roles.

What was the plot of Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli?

The plot of Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli revolved around the life of two childhood friends. There comes a twist in the plot of the show when they discover that they are married to the same man. The show portrayed the purity of friendship and their ability to face hard times. Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli was an emotional tale that tested the strength of relationships.

ALSO READ| Ekta Kapoor Says That Many Indian Women Started Making Decisions After Watching Her Shows

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.