Ekta Kapoor And Her Friends From TV Industry Get Attacked By Bees, Check Video

Ekta Kapoor's family dramas have been impressing the audience for several years and moreover, her fantasy fiction show Naagin has also been gaining immense popularity. This time around, Ekta Kapoor has been sharing some interesting content on her social media account too. Ekta Kapoor shared a video on the gram of being attacked by a giant bee. Check out the special effect 'bee-attack' video below.

Ekta Kapoor and team get attacked by giant bees

Ekta Kapoor reposted a video on her social media account, shared by Rohit Reddy. She mentioned that the actor had edited the video with special effects, that almost seemed real. While the other actors in the video seemed to be scared from the bee, Ekta Kapoor seemed unbothered. She added a funny caption to her video and shared that as she does not fear snakes, bees simply were out of the equation.

She further mentioned about her shows that had been streaming live on various OTT platforms. Her series Bebaake has been doing great on Alt Balaji, as mentioned by Ekta Kapoor. An upcoming Netflix film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare will be releasing soon. The film which will be released under the banner of her production house has been creating excitement amongst the audience.

Coming back to Rohit Reddy's original post, the actor did an excellent job showing off his editing skills. Rohit Reddy, along with his wife and some close friends, travelled to a forest retreat and referring to the bee-attack mentioned that they got more than what they had asked for. The other actors who were a part of the video were Krystle D’Souza, Anita H Reddy, Riddhi Dogra and Mushtaq Sheikh. They were seen standing by a pool, chatting happily when suddenly two giant bees came around from nowhere, leaving them startled. To add more drama to the video, the actors did an excellent job with their acting.

