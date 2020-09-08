Ekta Kapoor Issues A Public Apology For The Use Of 'Ahilyabai' Name In 'Virgin Bhasskar 2'

Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji OTT platform recently released the second season for Virgin Bhasskar which has now fallen in troubled waters. Besides receiving negative to mediocre reviews, Virgin Bhasskar 2 has been subjected to backlash for using the name of Ahilyabai as the hostel name in the series. A few sequences in the hostel are being deemed to be insensitive by people as the hostel houses the name of a Maratha leader.

Also read: Ekta Kapoor shares hilarious video of foreigners reacting to Indian television serials

Ekta Kapoor already had controversies surrounding her when it comes to the content of her OTT platform. The backlash over the use of the name of Ahikyabai Holkar only adds more fuel to the fire. However, the producer has now come forward and shared an official apology on her social media. Check it out below -

Ekta Kapoor's apology

It has just been brought to my notice that there is a scene in the ALTBalaji show "Virgin Bhasskar 2", where a hostel named 'Ahilyabai' , has been depicted, which has offended a certain section of society. The scene that is being pointed towards was never meant to be an act of disrespect, with only a first name being used as the name of the hostel, with no surname mentioned. Yet, the said scene has been promptly removed by the creative directors of the show. A name has been used which in no way insiuates disrespect to any specific individual, let alone an iconic leader. To put it on record, neither am I involved in this series nor do I creatively oversee the show. However, I would like to tender an apology on behalf of the team for unintentionally hurting sentiments. We have the highest regard for the rich legacy of out Maratha leeaders.

Also read: Ganpati Visarjan 2020: TV producer Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati Visarjan outside her house

Also read: Ekta Kapoor shares a 'groupfie' with BFFs before Ganpati Visarjan

It was earlier revealed that one of the descendants of respected leader Ahilyabai Holkar did not like the use of her name in the series and thus wrote a letter tot he production house complaining about the same. Whereas, Bhushansingh Raje Holkar had demanded the scene to be removed from the series altogether and an apology to be given by Ekta Kapoor. Now, the producer has gone on the public record and done the same.

Also read: When Ram Kapoor starred alongside Smriti Irani in Ekta Kapoor's show 'Kavita'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.