Ekta Kapoor Shares An Adorable Picture Of Her Close Friends Along With A Sweet Caption

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, to share a picture of her along with her close friends. Along with this lovely group picture the producer also penned a sweet caption. However, some of her close buddies were missing in the frame but the actor made sure to tag them in the caption.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ekta shared a happy picture of her along with her close friends Ruchika Kapoor, Mushtaq Shiekh and Tanusri Dasgupta. In the picture, they all can be seen trying to fit in the frame and are all smiles in this lovely picture. Ekta can be seen opting for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup. Ruchika can be seen sporting a white outfit and opted for a curly hairdo and minimal makeup. Tanusri opted for a black off-shoulder top with white strips and opted for a smile look.

Along with the post, Ekta also penned a sweet note and also gave a shout out to her friends who were missing in the frame. She wrote, “Friends like family!!! Missing Tashu, Ro, Krystle n #theonewithagun”. Take a look at the post below.

Netizens went on to shower the post with much love. The producer has made comments on the post limited due to which none of her fans can comment on the post. However, Krystle D’souza went on to comment on all things nice. She went on to comment on several black hearts on the post. Take a look below.

Apart from this post, goes on to share several other posts with her friends on her social media handle. Recently, the actor went for an outing with her friends and shared pictures of the same. In the pictures, they all can be seen having lots of fun. Take a look at the post below.

Ahilyabai Holkar scene controversy

Besides sharing pictures with friends, Ekta Kapoor recently made headlines after her latest show, Virgin Bhaskar 2, which offended a section of society. The producer demanded an apology for using the name 'Ahilyabai' in her programme. In the letter, the owner of Alt Balaji claimed that she was not creatively involved in the show, but that she was apologising on behalf of the team.

