Ekta Kapoor's Best Moments With Son Ravie Kapoor During Coronavirus Lockdown

Ekta Kapoor is one of the renowned television producers. She has produced popular shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Naagin, Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and many more. Ekta Kapoor is also quite active on social media and is seen spending some quality time with her son during this period of self-quarantine.

Ekta Kapoor spends time with her son

Ekta Kapoor recently shared a cute video with her son Ravie Kapoor in which they are seen grooving to the song DJ Snake's Taki Taki. She is seen enjoying her quarantine time with her family. There were a lot of celebrities who replied to her Instagram post. TV actor Shweta Tiwari commented that the video was cute. Indian film producer Rhea Kapoor also replied to the post saying that she will send her playlist to the boss. Naagin actor Mouni Roy also commented on the post. Take a look at the cute video.

In this video, Ekta Kapoor is seen entertaining Ravie Kapoor. She also mentioned in the post that it is difficult to deal with the coronavirus lockdown. Fans posted hearts in the comments section of the Instagram video. The video has received over 199K views on Instagram.

Ekta Kapoor also shared a black and white photo with her son Ravie Kapoor. She mentioned in the post that her son is her partner in quarantine. Furthermore, she also urged everyone to stay home and stay safe.

