Ekta Kapoor's Best Fashion Looks That You Must Check Out; See Pics

Ekta Kapoor, a widely popular face in the Telly world, is known to have launched several actors who went on to become huge stars. The famous producer is also known for her sartorial choices for which she is lauded by many of her fans. Here are some of the best fashion looks of Ekta Kapoor:

Ekta Kapoor can be seen posing in an all-black outfit that simply goes perfect on her. She opted for a black suit and trousers and paired it with black heels. She left her hair open for this look.

Ekta Kapoor can always be seen having the best of her time wherever she goes and always carries a smile along. In the picture, Ekta Kapoor can be seen posing in a ruffled white and black dress. She teamed her outfit with metallic-textured accessories like the bracelet and the ring. Donning mid-parted hair, the hairdo compliments her looks.

Fans are loving this fashion look of Ekta Kapoor as she can be seen sporting a yellow-white gown that is featured towards the top. Ekta Kapoor paired her gorgeous outfit with bracelets. Sporting her signature hairstyle, fans simply love this look of hers.

Ekta Kapoor can be seen sporting a peach coloured traditional outfit with matching coloured dupatta. This outfit of Ekta Kapoor simply goes perfect for any kind of occasion. Check out the picture:

