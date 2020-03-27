Ekta Kapoor Spends Some 'mom-time' With Ravie, Dances To 'Taki Taki' With Him; Watch

Ekta Kapoor has been spending some special time with her son Ravie during Coronavirus quarantine. The TV and film producer shared a video on her Instagram where she can be seen shaking a leg with her son Ravie. The mother-son duo looked adorable as they made the best of their time together at home.

Ekta and Ravie do the 'Taki Taki'

Ekta Kapoor shared a video where she is trying to record her son Ravie as he takes the support of the bed to dance to the tunes of Taki Taki. Ekta can also be seen moving around with him, encouraging him to dance. By the end of the video, Ravie sits down on the floor, tired.

In the caption of the post, Ekta wrote that one must dance when they overthink or when they are scared. "Dance when u overthink! Dance when ur scared ! Dance cause u don’t know ! Dance if ur a hypochondriac n ur living ur nightmare (sic)," she wrote. Hypochondria is a psychiatric disorder where one feels that one has a medical condition even when there is nothing wrong with the person.

Many of Ekta Kapoor's colleagues and friends from the industry gushed about the video in the comments. Mouni Roy commented that it is the same with her as well. Producer Rhea Kapoor shared that she will send playlists to Ekta and Ravie.

Source: Instagram

In light of the complete lockdown all across the country, Ekta Kapoor's many shows have stalled their shooting. Ekta Kapoor had recently announced that the show Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat will be airing on Zee TV, replacing the popular TV shows Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya. Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat is an ALTBalaji web series starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar.

Source: Ekta Kapoor Instagram

