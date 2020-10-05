Tahira Kashyap Thanks Ekta Kapoor For Praising Her Book, Says 'this Means A Whole Lot'

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap's newly launched book 'The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman' has been receiving immense and love and appreciation from people across. Recently Tahira shared a video of TV czarina Ekta Kapoor on Instagram where the latter can be seen expressing her excitement of reading the book and also gave her reviews in the short clip. Ekta called Tahira “a true inspiration” and a “dream girl” in the video while wishing her luck.

The small clip starts with Ekta describing the tough morning that she had while managing her son Ravie who was throwing tantrums. Further, Ekta said, “something really best caught my attention which helped me calm down was a book by my dear friend Tahira Kashyap. Woman you wear so many hats, you are a fabulaous mother, wife, daughter, a loyal friend, a filmmaker, and now an author as well. It was so much fun reading the book. And I think all women should get it especially those who are multitasking.” Followed by this, Ekta flaunted the cover of the book and said, “Tahira you are truly my dream girl. I think it’s time that every woman should read it and have a fantastic time.”

Tahira who was elated to receive such beautiful words from the producer captioned the video and wrote, “Big thank you @ektarkapoor coming from you, a person whom I truly admire and respect, this means a whole lot!”. Ekta was the first one to pour in her love for the post with many heart-shaped emoticons in the comment section.

Apart from Ekta, several other fans of the filmmaker asked her about the book and ways they can purchase it. One of the users wrote that she has already turned on the notifications and whenever it arrives on Flipkart, she will purchase it as soon as possible. Another user wrote that she will grab her copy very soon and is excited to read it. A third user chimed in and wrote, “All the very best ma'am,” while another congratulated Tahira and wrote that she will surely read the book and suggest it further.

