Ekta Kapoor Unveils New Promo Of Upcoming Show 'Maulkki' Starring Priyal Mahajan; Watch

On Tuesday night, Ekta Kapoor unveiled the promo of the upcoming show, Maulkki. The daily soap will be soon airing on Colors TV. As seen in the clip, a couple travels to Uttar Pradesh from Haryana and is in the hunt for a girl for affluent Virendra Pratap Singh. However, the twist in the tale comes to light when the family chooses a girl during a bargain. In the video, a character from the show can be seen exchanging a bag of money in order to get the girl married to Virendra. The promo of Mualkki depicts a small-town girl getting married to Virendra in his palace in UP.

Watch Maulkki promo here

Ekta Kapoor did not divulge any details about the show. Sharing Maulkki promo, she wrote, "Coming soon." The new show stars actors Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan in lead roles. Amar has returned to the celluloid after 15 years.

In an interaction with TellyChakkar, Amar expressed how it feels to work with Ekta Kapoor again. The actor stated that he feels 'fantastic' and added that 'it's like he's back home'. More so, Amar shared that 'he is feeling great to work with one of the fantastic producers who is truly a genius'. Talking about his bond with Ekta, Upadhyay continued that 'he and Ekta share a great rapport' even though they haven't met much over the years.

Maulkki plot

By the looks of the promo, Maulkki show will chronicle the story of how Priyal will grapple to live a new lavish life altogether. While she hails from a small village, it will be difficult for her to cope with the norms in Virendra's house. Earlier when Ekta Kapoor shared a glimpse of the show on social media, she wrote, "Saving a girl’s family from dowry ...doesn’t mean u sell her!!!! A tradition turned into a transaction! A story that needs to be told."

Apart from Amar Upadhyay and Piryal Mahajan, the upcoming show will also star Supriya Shukla in a pivotal role. Supriya is known for her role in 3 Idiots and in films like Main Tera Hero, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Do Dooni Chaar, and others. She was last seen in the daily soap Naagin 4.

