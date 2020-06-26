Ekta Kapoor Shares A Heartfelt Appreciation Post For Her Friend Smriti Irani; See Here

Ekta Kapoor recently shared a heartfelt tribute for her friend and former colleague, Smriti Irani. The TV producer took to Instagram to praise Smriti Irani for her hard work and dedication to her career. Moreover, Ekta Kapoor revealed that even after becoming a successful politician, Smriti Irani was still keeping in touch with her old friends in the Indian Television Industry.

Ekta Kapoor shares an appreciation post for her friend and politician Smriti Irani

Taking to social media, Ekta Kapoor posted a video in appreciation of Smriti Irani. The video posted by Ekta Kapoor showcased Smriti Irani brief stint as a Miss India Model during the early days of her career. In the caption for the video, Ekta Kapoor stated that Smriti Irani started off her career with Miss India which she did not win, but went on to become a household name.

Ekta Kapoor claimed that success was not easy to achieve and it took hard work and dedication. Ekta then added that Smriti Irani put in all her time and effort into becoming a successful household name, and she is now a respected minister in the Indian Government. Ekta Kapoor then stated that Smriti's entire persona had changed to that of a powerful yet humble politician.

However, according to Ekta Kapoor, when Smriti Irani first started off, she was a meek, shy, and simple girl who had walked into Balaji. Further on, Ekta Kapoor talked about how Smriti Irani was still helpful to her old friends even after several years. Ekta revealed that recently, an old colleague of Smriti Irani called her up for help, and she immediately assisted that person.

Ekta Kapoor concluded her note for Smriti Irani by writing that even today, Smriti maintained her relations with people who worked with her long ago. According to Ekta, Smriti Irani is a "fantastic person" due to her humility and attachment to her roots. Finally, Ekta Kapoor stated that she was proud to be Smriti Irani's friend.

Smriti Irani is now a renowned and respected politician. She first started her career as an actor in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Ekta Kapoor was the creator of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and her friendship with Smriti Irani began on the sets of the show all the way back in the early 2000s.

