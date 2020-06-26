Vicky Kaushal Looks Better With Alia Bhatt Or Taapsee Pannu On-screen?

Vicky Kaushal is one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood today. He is among the very few actors to have won a National Award at the very beginning of his career. Vicky Kaushal has successfully created a huge fan-base and love in the hearts of the audience. Vicky Kaushal has proved his versatility over the years by giving brilliant performances back-to-back. Vicky Kaushal entered Bollywood with Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan (2015) and hasn’t looked back since. Having spent half a decade in the Bollywood industry, Vicky Kaushal has worked with many great actors. Here is who out of Alia Bhatt and Taapsee Pannu looks better on-screen with Vicky Kaushal. Read ahead to know more-

Vicky Kaushal looks better with Alia Bhatt or Taapsee Pannu?

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal were seen together on-screen in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi (2018). The movie also cast Rajit Kapoor as the lead character. The plot of the film revolves around a Kashmiri woman who agrees to marry a Pakistani army officer in order to spy on Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Source- Raazi YouTube

Raazi was released on 11 May 2018. The movie was made on a budget of â‚¹35 crores and went on to reportedly earn â‚¹196 crores worldwide, emerging as one of the highest-grossing Indian films featuring a female protagonist. It was also a critical success, with Meghna Gulzar's direction and Alia Bhatt's performance receiving praises. Raazi received 15 nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards, where it won five awards, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actor for Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal were seen together in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan (2018). The movie also cast Abhishek Bachchan as the lead character. The plot of the film revolves around a love triangle between a spirited young woman, her outgoing boyfriend and a fiance who's husband material.

Source- Manmarziyaan YouTube

Manmarziyan received generally positive reviews. Critics praised the film for its contemporary take on a love story and the overall strong performances from its cast. Manmarziyaan was well received at the box office. It had a fair weekend at the box office as it managed to collect â‚¹4 crores on opening day. The movie saw a further jump in collections on Sunday as a result of which â‚¹5.70 crores more came in. The worldwide gross of the movie was â‚¹40.39 crore.

