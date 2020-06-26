Anupam Kher Misses Amrish Puri, Opens Up About His Professionalism & Childlike Innocence

Anupam Kher has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the past 36 years and has worked with many legendary actors. One of them is the late Amrish Puri who would call Kher a 'naughty bachcha'. Anupam Kher shared a throwback poster featuring himself and late Amrish Puri and recalled his habit of punctuality. He also shared that Amrish Puri was one of the most childlike actors and had played the most deadly villains in Indian cinema.

Read | 'Victory to Indian Army,' says Anupam Kher in support of Forces after face-off with China

He wrote, "I miss #AmrishPuri ji. He was the gentlest person I had the privilege to be friends with. He was calm and compassionate. He had a childlike innocence. And yet he played the toughest villains in Indian and international cinema. One of the most professional actors. Punctual and disciplined. He would often say to me, “yaar! tu bada naughty bachcha hai!!” Not many people have called me a bachcha (young boy). It felt great. And I would reply,”Amrish Ji, tussi great ho!” And he would giggle like a baby. Amrish ji , you will always be GREAT!! 🙏🙏😍 #AnActorAndAGentleman #ThrowbackFriday" (sic).

Have a look:

Read | Anupam Kher shares a funny video with his mother and brother; watch

36 years in the entertainment industry

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently completed 36 years in the entertainment industry and commemorated the milestone through his Twitter handle. He shared that his first film as an actor, the 1984 drama Saaransh, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, released on May 25 that year and marked his debut in the film industry. Kher also shared a video montage of clips from some of his iconic performances on the screen, including Hindi and English films and series, along with a heartfelt note for his journey in the industry so far.

My 1st film #Saaransh was released on 25th May, 1984. I complete 36 years in the world of entertainment today. It has been an incredible journey so far. God has been kind. And you, my audiences have given me so much love. THANK YOU!! 🙏🙏😍 #36YearsOfAnupam #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai pic.twitter.com/rFpBVHMK3F — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 25, 2020

Read | Anupam Kher hits 17 million followers on Twitter, thanks fans for 'love & warmth'

Anupam Kher has been under self-quarantine ever since he returned from the US where he had been working on the medical drama New Amsterdam. He returned to his home in Mumbai a day after the nationwide lockdown was implemented by the Government of India to curb the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the country. Through social media, the actor has, since, advocated the guidelines and safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic as advised by the health regulatory authorities.

Read | Anupam Kher praises Sushmita Sen's acting in 'Aarya', calls her 'soul of the show'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.