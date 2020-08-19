Ekta Kapoor's 'Bebaakee' Trailer Unleashes The Enthralling Love Triangle; Watch

Producer Ekta Kapoor is all set to amuse the audiences with the upcoming web-series Bebaakee starring Kushal Tandon, Karan Jotwani and Shiv Jyoti Rajput. The series will stream on ZEE5 from August 30, 2020. Today, the makers of the show have released the official trailer of the most-awaited romantic-drama, creating a tremendous buzz online.

Kushal Tandon’s Bebaakee trailer:

With the motion poster of Bebaakee that released on August 17, the curiosity level amongst the audiences already rose. Now, the trailer of Bebaakee has spilled the beans about the enthralling love triangle. The Bebaakee trailer unleashes how two best friends Sufiyaan and Imtiyaz turn against each other after falling in love with the same girl. Commenting on the Beebaakee trailer launch, Kushal Tandon said,

“The show is a love story that viewers have never experienced before. The characters, their back story, and the emotions are so raw, yet real, which is sure to make the show immensely appreciated and watched by one and all. With the trailer bringing out this feeling, I am looking forward to what my fans and viewers have to say. I’m sure it’s made them want to watch the show even more now and, just like them, I too can’t control my excitement.”

The trailer begins with Kushal being shown as a man who hates the word love, however, after meeting Kainaat, his perspective changes rapidly. Initially, the two hit it off on the wrong foot, but later become friends of each other. On the other hand, Imtiyaz is mesmerised with Kainaat’s happy-go nature. Drama arrives when both Sufiyaan and Imtiyaz confess their love for Kainaat. Speaking about the trailer, Shiv Jyoti Rajput said,

“I am thrilled to foray into the digital screens and mark my advent with the leading OTT giants ALTBalaji and Zee5 respectively. The trailer of my debut Web series is out & I am stoked and curious to absorb the response of the audience. The producers & creators of the show have put in a lot of mind & effort to develop the storyline and the character that I happen to essay, hence I am hopeful that the audience finds our creation in good stead and makes the project a dream run for us.”

About Bebaakee

The web series will trace the journey of two completely different personalities Kainaat Sahni and Sufiyaan Alazi. The plot will unfold how their paths cross while the duo set on a journey to build a career in journalism. Previously, Bebaakee was scheduled to release in March, however, a delay was caused due to coronavirus pandemic. The web-series will now have an OTT release on platforms like Zee5 Premium and Alt Balaji.

