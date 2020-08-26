Ganpati Visarjan 2020: TV Producer Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati Visarjan Outside Her House

People all over India are celebrating Ganesh Chaturti with energy and enthusiasm. Even celebs like Ekta Kapoor are enjoying the festival with their friends and family. Ekta Kapoor even had her own Lord Ganesh statue inside her house. The renowned TV producer recently conducted a Visarjan for her Ganpati idol. Below is a video of Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati Visarjan outside her house.

Ganpati Visarjan 2020 celebrated by beloved TV producer Ekta Kapoor

Like many other people, TV producer Ekta Kapoor also celebrated Ganeshotsav 2020. Above is the video of Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati Visarjan that was shared online by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. In the caption for the video, the photographer mentioned that the video was taken outside Ekta Kapoor's house while she was conducting the Ganpati Visarjan for her household's Ganesh statue.

In the video, a crowd of people is carrying out the Lord Ganesh statue while Ekta Kapoor walks behind them. The Lord Ganesh statue is then placed inside a truck that will transport it to the sea. Finally, Ekta Kapoor is seen worshipping the Lord's statue before it is taken away for Visarjan.

This year, Ganesh Chaturti started on August 22, 2020. Usually, the Ganpati Visrarjan only takes place after 11 days. However, this year, due to the pandemic, many people including Ekta Kapoor have decided to conduct an early Ganpati Visarjan.

Ekta Kapoor also shared a photo from her Ganpati Visarjan on her official Instagram page. In the image, the TV producer poses for a selfie alongside many other celebs and some of her family members. In the caption for the picture, Ekta Kapoor revealed that everyone removed their masks only for the photo. After the image was clicked, everyone immediately put on their masks again.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor recently ran into controversy for an obscene scene in her new show Triple X season 2. Ekta Kapoor's team later deleted this controversial scene, but the producer received a lot of threats on social media. An FIR against Ekta Kapoor was also filed in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, sometime in June of 2020.

