Ekta Kapoor Takes Up #Safehands Challenge With Ornaments; Fans Say Remove Them First

With the world battling the Coronavirus outbreak and WHO declaring it a pandemic, many celebrities have taken to their social media handles to raise awareness about the same and notify the precautions their fans can take. Recently, television and film producer Ekta Kapoor took to her social media and shared the #Safehands Challenge video shelled by the World Health Organisation. However, her way of doing it didn’t go down well with netizens.

Ekta Kapoor takes up #Safehands Challenge with ornaments on

Ekta Kapoor, who is time and seen flaunting her ornaments, came into light when she shared the #Safehands Challenge video with her accessories on. Sharing the video, she also put up a disclaimer in the caption. However, many have trolled her for wearing jewellery while taking up the #Safehands Challenge.

Despite the disclaimer mentioned in the caption that says, 'P.s due my ring bracelet filled hands it takes me a whole minute plus an additional layer of sanitizer! n don’t mind d hair it’s my quarantine look', many in huge numbers panned the actor for sporting jewellery while performing the task.

Netizens react to Ekta Kapoors videos

Many Bollywood celebrities are sharing videos to trammel the panicky situation that has spread in the world. Before Ekta Kapoor's video, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Riddhima Kapoor, amongst others also took up the #Safehands Challenge. Watch their videos here.

Anushka Sharma's video

Deepika Padukone's video

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

