From 'Kuch To Hai' To 'Laila Majnu'; These Films Produced By Ekta Kapoor Tanked At The BO

Ekta Kapoor is one of the finest Indian television producer, film producer, director, joint managing director and the creative head of Balaji Telefilms. She was awarded the Padma Shri in January 2020, which is the fourth highest civilian award in India. Ekta has also created and produced more than 130 superhit Indian soap operas under her banner 'Balaji Telefilms Limited'.

Some of her most popular and top shows are Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasamh Se, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin, and more.

Apart from serials, Ekta Kapoor has also produced many movies under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, like Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Kucch To Hai, Krishna Cottage, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, and Shor in the City, and more. However, not all of her movies did well at the theatres. Here are Ekta Kapoor’s films that tanked at the box-office. Read ahead to know-

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Calls BFF Smriti Irani 'Soul Sister' In A Long Instagram Caption

Ekta Kapoor films that tanked at the box office

Kucch To Hai (2003)

Kucch To Hai is an Anurag Basu and Anil V. Kumar directorial. The film cast includes Tusshar Kapoor, Esha Deol, and Ramesh Bhatkar in lead roles. The film falls under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures.

The plot of the film revolves around some students, who have been caught cheating in their exams, decide to change their marks. They break into the Professor's room, and this is where they find his wife's lifeless body. Afraid, they may get blamed for breaking and entering as well as this murder, they decide to run away, leave the city and try to forget this ever happened.

Years later, the college friends meets at a mutual friends' wedding - and this is where they will find out that the killer of the woman is still at large, knows about them, and this time they are going to be his next victims. The film was inspired by Urban Legend (1998) and is said to be a remake of the American horror film, I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997). However, reportedly the movie earned Rs 12 crores at the box-office and was declared a flop.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Deserves The 'TV Czarina' Tag Indeed; A Look At Her Glorious Journey

A Flying Jatt (2016)

A Flying Jatt is an Indian superhero film, directed by Remo D’Souza and produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie cast has Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nathan Jones, as lead characters. The plot of the film revolved around Jatt, who is a reluctant superhero who fights crime and protects people. He meets his match in the evil Raka, who he must vanquish to save the day. However, the film reportedly managed to make only Rs 52.25 crores at the box-office and tanked.

Also Read | Faith Or Health? Ekta Kapoor Shares Concerns About Temple Visits Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Laila Majnu (2018)

Laila Majnu is a Sajid Ali directorial and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Preeti Ali. The movie is penned by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali. The lead cast of the movie includes Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri, and Sumit Kaul.

The plot of the movie revolved around today's time in Kashmir where Laila-Majnu have problems relevant to the youth of today. While dealing with their feuding families a passionate love story unravels. The movie reportedly managed to make only Rs 2 crores at the box-office and was declared as a massive flop.

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak: Ekta Kapoor-Richa Chadha Disagree Over 'politicisation' Of Pandemic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.