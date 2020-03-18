Kasautii Zindagii Kay 'full Drama' Clip Shared By Ekta Kapoor While On Self-quarantine

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan play the popular role of Prerna and Anurag in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. After fans witnessed Anurag and Prerna's union after a long wait, the makers of the show brought in Karan Singh Grover aka Mr. Bajaj with a leap of eight years. And now Prerna is back with a full-fledged mission of defeating Anurag and his flourishing business. Recently, Ekta Ravi Kapoor, while practising social distancing, took to Instagram and shared a clip from the previous episodes that showcase the grand entry of Prerna with Mr.Bajaj.

In the video shared by Ekta Kapoor, the grand entry of Prerna is seen during the success party of Shaumik. In the video, as Komolika signals to switch on the centre light, everybody sees Prerna in the centre. Mohini recalls the past when she shouted at Prerna and said that this is not Anurag’s baby, instead, she is Rishabh Bajaj’s baby.

Also Read| Kasautii Zindagii Kay preview March 14, 2020: Anurag & Mr. Bajaj have an intense arguement

Komolika also recalls the past when she revealed to Prerna that Anurag is with her as he Is eyeing on Mr.Bajaj’s money. Prerna remembers Anurag’s words from the past where he says that once his marriage with Prerna gets legalised, he would take all the money from Bajaj. Later in the video, Karan Singh Grover aka Rishabh Bajaj makes entry and stands beside Prerna.

According to the storyline of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna and Rishabh Bajaj have returned after eight years. Prerna has come with a motive to destroy the life of Anurag Basu and teach the Basus a lesson. She has also taken her first step by buying that one property in an auction that Anurag eyed upon for a long time as his father wanted to buy this land.

Also Read| 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' March 16 Written Update: Prerna wants to invest in Anurag's plan

Also Read| 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' SPOILER: Komolika sets new plan to defeat Prerna; Anurag ignores!

Also Read| 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' March 17 Written Update: Mr Bajaj warns Anurag

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.