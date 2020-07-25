Ekta Kapoor Wishes Her 'Naagins' Rashami Desai, Mouni Roy & Karishma On 'Nag Panchami'

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor recently aimed a joke at her ‘Naagins’, as she took to her Instagram handle to wish Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Adaa Khan and Rashami Desai on the occasion of Nag Panchami. Ekta Kapoor shared a still from the show, which features the fictional character’s face, coiled by a snake. Take a look at the picture shared:

Soon after the picture was shared, Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan chimed in the comment section and thanked Ekta Kapoor for the mention. Actor Mouni Roy, too, showered love on the picture and commented 'Love You Too'. Take a look:

Ekta recently made it to the news when she took to her Instagram handle to share an 'aw-dorable' video of her nephew, Laksshya and their interaction seemed too cute to miss. In the video shared by Ekta, Laksshya can be seen giving Ekta a flower. Overwhelmed by the gesture, Ekta Kapoor appreciates Laksshya for being very handsome. Later, Laksshya jokingly reveals that he is handsome because of his lustrous hair. Take a look at the video shared by Ekta:

On the professional front

Ekta is currently gearing up for her next project, KTina with actor Disha Patani. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the movie is all set to hit the theatres later in 2020. The much-anticipated movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Digangana Suryavanshi and Lilette Dubey in prominent roles. Meanwhile, Ekta was also producing Kundali Bhagya, which is among the most-watched daily soaps in India. Starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles, the show chronicles the story of Preeta and Srishti and their attempt to reunite with their mother. As per reports, the producer-cum-director will soon return with season 5 of Naagin and reportedly Hina Khan will play a prominent role in the series.

(Image credits: Ekta Kapoor Instagram)

