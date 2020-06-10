Ekta Kapoor's IG Handle Proves That She Is Obsessed With Black And White Pictures

It seems like Ekta Kapoor has an obsession with monochrome, as her Instagram handle is filled with several black and white pictures and videos. From sharing old throwback pictures of father Jeetendra to raising awareness on social media, Ekta Kapoor has shared many black and white pictures lately. Take a look at some of her recent ones.

Recently, Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a priceless throwback picture, which features Jeetendra, Asrani, Rakesh Roshan, Sanjeev Kapoor and Prem Chopra partying, as they pour in drinks for each other. With the picture shared, Ekta Kapoor wrote: “Need to party like this #gold #legendaryshakers #gocoronago”. Take a look:

Ekta Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle to voice her opinions in support of a victim of domestic abuse amid to lockdown. The picture shared features, Ekta Kapoor, smiling at the camera. Many other Bollywood celebrities too extended their support to raise voice against domestic abuse following Ekta's post. Take a look:

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor recently shared a black and white picture, which features her smiling as she poses with Ravie Kapoor. With the picture shared, Ekta urged fans to stay safe. Here is what she wrote: ”My partner in quarantine!! As we cross all drama nos on #mentalhood I share my mental mom moment !!! True love is beyond logic! To moms from a mom ...stay safe !”. Take a look:

On the professional front:

Ekta Kapoor is currently gearing up for her next project, KTina with actor Disha Patani. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the movie is all set to hit the theatres later in 2020. The much-anticipated movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Digangana Suryavanshi and Lilette Dubey in prominent roles. Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor was also producing Kundali Bhagya, which is among the most-watched daily soaps in India. Starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles, the show chronicles the story of Preeta and Srishti and their attempt to reunite with their mother. One of Ekta's most popular TV shows, Nagin 4 is about to bid adieu to the telly world. However, as per reports, the producer-cum-director will soon return with season 5 of Naagin.

