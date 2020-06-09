Ekta Kapoor Reveals Her Favourite Track From 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain'; Check Out Here

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a new track from the web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain which is back with its third edition. The web show has been receiving praises due to tough and intriguing storyline. It has several background scores, however, this recent ballad track stands out. Ekta Kapoor shared video song Tu Hi Tu which is loved by many followers of the show.

Also Read | 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai' Star Ronit Roy's Net Worth As He Rose To Become India's 'Mihir'

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3: New song 'Tu Hi Tu'

Ekta Kapoor shared the video song on Instagram and wrote, “Loved rawness of this voice n this song. Ishq Ke Junoon ki koi had nahi hoti & this unconditional passion for someone is portrayed in the song 'Tu Hi Tu' beautifully sung & written by @chinmayitripathi & composed by @kingshukchakravartyofficial. Listen to this track from #KehneKoHumsafarHain Season 3, streaming now on @altbalaji & @zee5premium. More episodes streaming on 1st July".

The video song which was released on May 8, 2020, has some great visuals. There are snippets of love scenes between the show’s lead Ronit Roy as Rohit Mehra and Aditi Vasudev as Amaira. Throughout the song, Amaira is seen longing for love from Rohit. However, their age and dynamics in life beg to differ. In the song, Tu Hi Tu as well, Rohit has apparently broken up with Amaira, but she still holds on. Furthermore, the song shows high and low points in Amaira’s life. Tu Hi Tu is about love which cannot be attained or unrequited love. There is a significant scene where Amaira is wailing over Rohit because he decides to leave her.

Watch the song as shared by Ekta Kapoor on her IG

Also Read | Ronit Roy On Letting His Kids Watch 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3': 'They Are Too Young'

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain released back on June 6, 2020. The show will be available to stream in ALTBalaji and Zee5. The web series stars Ronit Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdip Kohli. The former television stars will once again mesmerise the audience with stories related to love, marriage, adultery, parenthood and beyond. Since the release, the web series has garnered the attention of many. The show enjoys a cult following, as per reports.

Also Read | Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 3 All Episodes Covered In A 3-minute Read

Also Read | 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' Season 3 Cast: Actors And Characters That They Play On Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.