Ekta Kapoor Gives ‘digital Darshan’ Of Mumbai's Famed Siddhivinayak Temple To Her Fans

Ekta Kapoor is one of the most successful and prolific Indian television producers who has produced over 130 superhit Indian soap operas and movies under her banner of Balaji Telefilms Limited and Balaji Motion Pictures, respectively. Faith is also generally a trope in her shows - at least among the ones that catapulted her rise to fame - and she is also often seen visiting religious places, sometimes with her friend Smriti Irani. She recently gave a ‘digital darshan’ from inside Siddhi Vinayak to all her fans. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor’s Adorable Posts Of Father Jeetendra Playing With His Grandkids

Ekta Kapoor gives ‘digital darshan’ of Siddhi Vinayak

Ekta Kapoor has always been open about her faith and religious beliefs. As the world is currently dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic which has, among other things, also caused religious places to close, people across faiths have been observing their prayers, including on key religious occasions and festivals. In such an unprecedented situation, Ekta Kapoor took to her social media to share a video from Mumbai's famed Siddhivinayak Temple where the pandit is performing aarti, and gave a ‘digital darshan' to the devotees. Ekta Kapoor captioned her post, “For all those who visit SIDDHI VINAYAK on Tuesday’s A digital darshan ðŸ¤—ðŸ˜†ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ¥°ðŸ˜†ðŸ¤˜ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ™ðŸ¼â˜ºï¸â˜ºï¸â˜ºï¸!AUM GANPATAY NAMHA ‘”.

Also Read | 'Hum Paanch': Check Out Some Lesser-known Facts About This Classic Ekta Kapoor Show

Ekta celebrated her 45th birthday on June 7, 2020. She was wished by several film and television personalities, including Karisma Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Wahi, Arjun Bijlani, Hina Khan and Karan Johar. Ekta Kapoor, without fail, makes sure to visit Siddhi Vinayak on her birthday to pray for good health and being as a gesture of kindness.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Reveals How She Got Sushant Singh Rajput Cast For The Lead In 'Pavitra Rishta'

This year also, despite being in the middle of a pandemic, Ekta Kapoor followed the ritual. She did visit Siddhi Vinayak, but as the temple was shut, she prayed from outside the temple itself. She took to her official Instagram account and put up a picture as her story of the temple from outside. She captioned the picture, “Darshan from outside â¤ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ»”.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor's Movies That Are Based On Biographies Of Popular Personalities

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.