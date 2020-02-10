Ekta Kapoor’s Successful TV Shows That Went Sans The Infamous ‘K’

When we think of the small screen and fictional drama shows on Indian television, one person whose name definitely pops up in our minds is the queen of soap operas, Ekta Kapoor. In today's time, TV and digital media are one of the most widespread and popular mediums of entertainment. There are some iconic shows made by Ekta Kapoor that left a profound impression on the viewers. Some shows and characters were also much ahead of their time and stole millions of hearts with their story and screenplay. It is not a hidden fact that most of the iconic shows of the TV czarina start with the letter 'K'. But there have also been some successful shows of Ekta which broke the stereotype and did not start with the letter K.

Also Read: Popular Ekta Kapoor Shows That Prove Why She's The Queen Of Indian Television

Here are some of the popular Ekta Kapoor shows which did not start with the letter K

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

The show attained massive popularity amongst the viewers. It also made television actors Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel who played Ishita and Raman Bhalla respectively, household names. Some of the fans were also disheartened when the show went off air. It depicted a beautiful parent-child relationship between a woman and the daughter of a pensive single father.

Naagin

The show instatntly connected with fans right from its inception. The supernatural fantasy thriller show also starred some popular names from the television industry like Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani. The recently released Naagin 4 has also been well-received by the audience.

Pavitra Rishta

This show received massive popularity. It also made actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande huge stars overnight which also led to their foray into Bollywood. It chronicled a simple love story between a middle-class couple Archana and Manav. The show also saw some other popular names from the television industry like Hiten Tejwani, Rithwik Dhanjani and Asha Negi.

Also Read: Jennifer Winget, Nia Sharma And Other TV Actors Who Were Launched By Ekta Kapoor

Also Read: Mouni Roy & Other Bollywood Actors Who Were First Launched On TV By Ekta Kapoor

Image Courtesy: Ekta Kapoor Instagram, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein FP Instagram, Naagin Fan Page Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.