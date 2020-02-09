Mouni Roy & Other Bollywood Actors Who Were First Launched On TV By Ekta Kapoor

To work in the biggest film industry of India, Bollywood, has been a dream for many people from all across the country. Aspiring actors, directors, makers, and more come from different parts of the world for a single chance of appearing on the silver screen. Some try their luck in the TV industry before entering the mainstream cinema.

Many television stars have found their way in the Hindi film industry by years of hard work, consistency, and persistence. Some of these actors that have become movie superstars were introduced by the popular producer of the TV industry, Ekta Kapoor, and got their start working in Television serials.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is amongst those female actors who are capable of making a film hit without any male superstar in it. The actor was initially introduced by Ekta Kapoor in the popular TV series, Hum Paanch. The actor later debuted in Bollywood in a romantic drama, Parineeta alongside big actors like Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Today, she is amongst the most renowned names in the film industry.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is one of the most gorgeous beauties from the television industry. The star was well-known for being an Ekta Kapoor star as she has been a part of many of her TV serials.

Mouni is best known for playing the character of Shivangi in the hit TV series Naagin. The actor made her Bollywood debut with a biopic movie, Gold starring Akshay Kumar.

Prachi Desai

Prachi Desai first appeared in Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii. Later, she became a well-known face of the TV industry with the Ekta Kapoor production Kasamh Se. Prachi played the titular role of Bani in the show.

The actor debuted in Bollywood with the blockbuster movie Rock On! alongside noted actors like Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal.

