'Entertainer No. 1' Wrapped Week 1: Here Are The Winners Of 'Filmy Tadka' Challenge

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Flipkart had come up with Entertainer No. 1, a 'one-of-its-kind' online show to entertain people who remain confined to their homes. With Varun Dhawan as the judge, the show wrapped up its Week 1 with the theme ‘Filmy Tadka’ that required the participants to give a Bollywood twist their chosen form of art. The winners of the first challenge included Baba Jackson, Nitya Kaushik, Puneet, Abhishek Chaurasia among others who successfully entertained the viewers while being indoors and gave the 'filmy touch' to win one lakh each.

Entertainer No. 1 was launched on Flipkart App on April 13 with the motive to encourage the budding artists across the country with weekly challenges to “become next big things” and showcase talent at home. The company announced the winners on Twitter on April 20 who managed to bring most smiles to people amid the global health crisis. From breakdance to traditional forms of dance, actors to singers, several young artists had showcased their unmatched talent. Baba Jackson, the TikTok star who had recently gone viral because of his “magnificent” dance moves and was even praised Hrithik Roshan, made his debut on the Flipkart show.

Congratulations to the Week 1 - Filmy Tadka winners on entertaining India from your home and winning 1 lakh each! Week 2 is on, don't forget to participate on the Flipkart App. #EntertainerNo1 pic.twitter.com/crNgWBz7AV — Flipkart Video (@FlipkartVideo) April 20, 2020

‘Positive entertainment’

Users willing to watch the unique ‘stay at home’ show would be required to install the Flipkart application on both Android and Apple. Flipkart’s main motive to have started the show amid lockdown was to provide a source of “positive entertainment”, and that too, only from home. The show was announced by actor Varun Dhawan who had shot a video at his house describing the message of the show. According to Vikas Gupta, the head of marketing and digital businesses at Flipkart, the lockdown was a “unique opportunity” for the company to “cheer up India in a special way”.

Vikas Gupta said, “At a time when the nation is spending all their time indoors, we found an interesting opportunity to use entertainment and cheer up India in a special way. Through Entertainer No 1, we are bringing a unique stay-at-home reality show to our audience, that provides budding entertainers a platform to stay connected during this difficult time.”

Varun Dhawan himself has lauded the efforts by the company that took an initiative to keep the artists in touch with their viewers. He also appreciated the experience he has received while “shooting at home” and providing other budding artists with a platform to showcase their talent. The Entertainer No. 1 participants can record their performance directly under the 'video' section on the Flipkart app, with apparently a large library of songs and dialogues to choose from. The show accepts entries from all artists above the age of 13 who can showcase their talent through videos shot at home. Over a period of 8 weeks, the show will consist of diverse weekly challenges and the most popular entries each week will move on to the next round, for a chance to win exciting cash prizes and gift vouchers.

Dhawan said, “Being an entertainer, I constantly seek different ways to keep people in positive spirits and this show has given me a great platform to do so. This was a one-of-a-kind shooting experience for me and it required me to be more involved at

every step of the way.”

