Erica Fernandes Aka Prerna Forgets To Wear Her 'baby Bump' In This Funny BTS Video

Erica Fernandes aka Prerna Sharma from Kasautii Zindagii Kay never fails to entertain her fans with her fun and interesting social media posts. She shares everything from her amazing photoshoots to her personal life and even her happening vacation pictures.

Recently, she was seen sharing some fun clips from the sets in which she gave a glimpse to her fans and followers of what kind of fun and madness she has on the sets. The BTS videos are hilarious and entertaining and cannot be missed. Here are the fun videos that Erica shared on social media.

Erica forgets to wear her baby bump:

A few days back, Erica shared a fun video from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she came to shoot for a scene, but she forgot to wear her ghagra and her baby bump and everyone on the sets were seen laughing loudly. She even gave a quirky caption to the video where she wrote "Directing the director this time. PS: my entry on sets nowadays". Watch the fun BTS video here:

Erica's fun moments on the sets:

The bubbly and talented actor Erica shared a funny video of her from the sets on her Instagram handle. In the video, the actor was seen performing on some popular dance numbers like Bala, Bijli Girane, Ghoomar, Hawa Hawaii and many more on the set. She also gave a fun caption where she wrote: "Welcome to my world, my madness and a sneak peek of Erica on sets." Ekta Kapoor also posted a funny comment under the video, 'I wanna have what you are having'. Here is the fun BTS video of her dancing:

