Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular faces on the Indian television space right now. The actor is the star of the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay and is a fan favourite on the show. She plays the female lead in the show and gained massive support from her fans. The actor is also known to have several other talents besides acting. Here is a list of a few things Erica is good at besides acting.

Erica Fernandes is a woman of many talents and these posts are proof

YouTube star

Erica Fernandes on YouTube is a huge star. She joined during late November in 2011, since then she has been quite active. She has over a million subscribers and a huge fan following who tune in to watch her YouTube videos. She has a combined 68,016,297 views approximately on her channel and her fans just keep rising in numbers. She was also awarded the silver and golden play button for accomplishing this incredible milestone.

Fitness enthusiast

Erica is a huge fitness freak and her Instagram posts are proof. The actor is a dedicated fitness enthusiast and often posts videos and photos of her workouts that motivate fans. She also featured in a few national news channels to spread the importance of fitness.

Vlogger

Erica is an avid traveller and the actor loves to explore new destinations. She is also good at documenting these experiences and therefore is a regular vlogger. She posts these videos on YouTube for fans to check out her latest travel goals. Her vlogs are engaging and exciting to watch according to fans of her channel.

Singer

Besides acting, Erica also has a soulful voice and is, in fact, a good singer. She treated her fans with a video of herself singing a popular pop song. Fans were shocked to discover this talent and praised her immensely for it in the comments.

