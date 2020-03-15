Erica Fernandes' Red Lipstick Looks That Prove Her Love For Red

Erica Fernandes is one of the popular Television actors who is known for her character of Dr. Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She has also inspired the audiences with her elegant looks on her social media handle. The TV actor is often seen wearing red lipstick in some of her social media posts. Take a look at Erica Fernandes' red lipstick looks.

Erica Fernandes' red lipstick looks

Erica Fernandes in this piuc opted for a shimmery top. She opted for red lipstick and makeup. The actor also kept her hair open for the outfit. Take a look at Erica Fernandes' photo.

Erica Fernandes here has opted for a red lehenga by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She tied her hair in a neat bun. Her makeup has been kept minimal with subtle red lips.

Erica has opted for a traditional outfit. She also wore red lipstick and bindi. The TV actor has kept her hair open and looks stunning in the outfit. Take a look at Erica's Instagram post.

Erica is wearing a bridal lehenga and she has accessorised it with wedding accessories. She completed the look with a glamorous makeup, which included subltle red lips, a dramatic eye and lots of bronzer.

