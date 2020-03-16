Erica Fernandes And Other Female TV Actors Who Have Worked In Films

Bollywood has always welcomed new actors with open arms. Movies like Fanaa, Fukrey, and many more have seen faces from the TV industry and the actors were successful to make a place in the audience's hearts with their skills. Here is the list of TV actors who got the opportunity to be a part of the Indian film industry.

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes started her career in the modelling industry. Since 2010, she has also participated in many beauty pageants like Pantaloons Femina Miss Maharashtra in 2011, Miss Maharashtra crown, and Miss India 2012. After 2012, she tried her luck in films for a few years. Born in a Konkani Mangalorean family, Erica worked in a few South Indian films before venturing into the television industry. She also appeared in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu cinema. Her famous movies include Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu and Ninnindale.

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan rose to fame after her debut television show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. The show aired on Colors TV. Apart from this, she is known for her roles in the films including Pataakha which released in the year 2018 and the film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota which released in the year 2019. She also won several awards including one in the category of Best Debut Female at Screen Awards.

Sanaya Irani

Sanaya Irani is an Indian television and film actor who made her TV debut in the show Left Right Left. Irani essayed the role of Cadet Sameera Shroff in the Hindi serial. Later, Sanaya was also spotted in multiple Indian TV soap operas like Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon, and so on. Apart from the TV industry, she has also worked in movies like Fanaa (2006), Saawariya (2007) and Ghost (2019).

