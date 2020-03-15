Erica Fernandes Slays In Pink Outfits & These Pics Prove It; Check Them Out

Erica Fernandes has been winning hearts for portraying Mrs Prerna Bajaj in the hit serial ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ which is a reboot of the 2001 serial with the same name. She has also been bestowed with several awards like the Kalakaar Award for Most Popular Actress and Gold Award for Best Actor Female (Critics) in her acting career.

She is known for being one of the fittest television actors and she also dabbled in acting with her 2013 Tamil language thriller film ‘Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu’. Apart from her acting skills, she is known for giving fashion inspiration to many. Listed below are some of the actor's pictures in pink outfits.

Erica Fernandes slays in pink outfits

Erica Fernades and Parth Samthaan were introduced as the 13th jodi on Nach Baliye 9. In the above pictures, she can be seen wearing a baby pink coloured gown which she paired with minimal jewellery. The two actors were seen sharing a romantic dance on Mere Naam Tu from Zero.

Erica took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures of herself. In the posts, she can be seen wearing a fuchsia pink blazer which she paired with stunning white earrings. With a snowy background, the actor looks ravishing in her recent posts.

Recently, the actor shared a series of pictures of her on Instagram. She is seen wearing a pink top. She completed her look a nude make up. She accessorised her look with a diamond and pearl jewellery set and matching pair of earrings.

