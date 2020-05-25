Do You Know Erica Fernandes Starred In Film With 'KZK' Actor Sahil Anand? Check Details

Actor Erica Fernandes rose to fame with her debut TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and starred alongside actors Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar. Erica is now ruling the TV world with her role as Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show also stars Parth Samthaan and Sahil Anand. However, this is not the first time that Fernandes has shared screen space with Sahil.

Erica Fernandes has earlier shared screen space with co-star Sahil Anand

Unlike many of her peers, Erica Fernandes made her Bollywood debut before her TV debut. Interestingly, her debut movie also started her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Sahil Anand. Titled Babloo Happy Hai, the film was directed by Nila Madhab Panda, who is best known for directing the film I am Kalam.

ALSO READ | Nia Sharma To Erica Fernandes: TV Celebs Show How To Style Your Summer Saree Perfectly

Starring opposite each other, Sahil Anand played a 24-year-old young man named Jatin while Erica Fernandes played the character of Natasha, who is a wild, care-free, dusky, and expressive person. Although the film received a mixed response from the audience, it failed to perform well at the box-office. The film was released in the year 2014 and also starred Reyhna Malhotra and the TVF Tripling star Amol Parashar.

ALSO READ | Erica Fernandes Birthday: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Star Disconnects From Social Media

The film revolves around three friends Jatin, Harry, and Rohan. The trio takes a trip to Manali after Jatin’s engagement with Tamanna. However, on the trip, Jatin meets Natasha and starts to get physically involved with her. As Tamanna seeks to build a perfect marriage with a perfect wedding, Jatin is only looking to marry her for her money.

Things take a turn when Jatin’s one-night stand turns out to be more than just a one-time meeting. Through his numerous and co-incidental meeting with Natasha, he gets dragged deeper into the dilemma of love and duty. Things get even worse with some unexpected revelations that leave everyone stunned.

ALSO READ | Erica Fernandes Hails Urvashi Dholakia, Says 'You Have Made Komolika Who Komolika Was'

Erica Fernandes is currently paired up with Parth Samthaan in Kasauti Zindagii Kay. Sahil Anand plays the character of Parth/ Anurag’s brother-in-law. Fans love watching Parth and Erica together on the screen and lovingly call them ‘AnuPre’. The show is a remake of the previous Ekta Kapoor show of the same name that starred Shweta Tiwari, Hiten Tejwani, and Cezanne Khan in prominent roles.

ALSO READ | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Actor Erica Fernandes' Stunning Belly Dance Is A Must Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.