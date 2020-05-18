'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Actor Erica Fernandes' Stunning Belly Dance Is A Must Watch

Erica Fernandes recently debuted on TikTok and fans are mesmerised to see her groove. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor has been sharing many videos and her clips are receiving massive love from fans. On May 17, Erica took to her Instagram and shared another video, in which she performed a belly dance. Check it out.

Erica's belly dance moves is a must watch

Erica Fernandes recently shared one of her dance videos on Instagram that has left fans swooning over her belly moves. In it, Erica is seen using some filter as she grooves to the lively beats of a song. Not to miss the changing lip and hair colour that catches all the attention in the clip. Fans in huge numbers gushed to drop comments on Erica Fernandes's belly dance video. While many dropped fire emoticons, some also praised her amazing dancing skills. Check out Erica's video here.

Erica Fernandes debuted on TikTok on May 8 and fans are already in love with her videos. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor just completed four days on the online app and took to her Instagram story to announce that one of her viral videos hit 24 million views with 24 hours of its release. She also wrote that her followers have inched 300K+ within such a short span. Sharing a screenshot of her TikTok profile, Erica wrote, "Thank you guys for love."

Meanwhile, Erica Fernandes is sharing her pictures based on a particular pastel theme on Instagram. Right from her inhouse yoga, to exercising, to binge-watching web shows and much more, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor keeps fans enthralled with her stunning posts. The very recent one being her sitting on the bed at home, with a caption that read, "Stay positive". Take a look.

Erica Fernandes, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, also collaborated with Urvashi Dholakia for a fun video. In the visual, the duo can be seen asking questions to each other. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor and Dholakia are seen playing the 'Never have I ever' game. In the latter part of the video, Erica Ferandnes talks about Urvashi Dholakia's character as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Ki. Fernandes praises Urvashi's role and tells her- 'You have made Komolika who Komolika was.' The two actors also share some fun incidents from their respective sets and recall fond memories while shooting. Watch the amusing video here:

