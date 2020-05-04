Nia Sharma To Erica Fernandes: TV Celebs Show How To Style Your Summer Saree Perfectly

Sarees are one of the best outfits, that can make one look elegant and graceful. TV celebs are often seen wearing sarees for various events and on their TV shows. Some celebrities like Nia Sharma and Erica Fernandes are known as trendsetters when it comes to styling sarees. Here are some different ways to styling your summer sarees, inspired by these television divas.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma loves draping a saree and is often seen sharing pictures in a saree, on her Instagram account. She shared a picture in a white transparent saree and looked like a complete diva. Nia Sharma paired her saree with a V-neck blue blouse and also wore matching bangles along with it. She wore large dramatic jhumkas that went well with her outfit and for the makeup, Nia Sharma opted for a nude lipstick shade and a heavy eye makeup. This look is perfect for summers.

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes is another TV celebrity who often rocks stunning sarees in various TV shows as well as for her public appearances. In a picture that Erica Fernandez posted on her Instagram account, she wore a simple floral print ruffle saree. Erica Fernandes paired her green saree with a sleeveless blouse and only wore large jhumkas to go with her outfit.

Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya fame, Shraddha Arya is often seen in pretty Anarkali dresses in her show. Shraddha Arya shared a picture of herself in this beautiful saree, on her Instagram account. Shraddha Arya wore a transparent ruffle saree and paired it with a heavily embroidered blouse. With a no-makeup look and no accessories, the actor looked beautiful in a pair of earrings. This simple look is easy to recreate and is also perfect to wear during summers.

Drashti Dhami

Drashti Dhami posted a picture of herself in a summer saree. She looked stunning in the light blue net saree as she paired it with a colourful sleeveless blouse. She wore maroon colour bangles and a pair of earrings completed her look. A simple makeup look and her hair curled towards the end, made her look gorgeous.

