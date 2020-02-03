Erica Fernandes' NET WORTH After 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Will Leave You Stumped

Erica Fernandes has become a household name as she plays the popular role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is also a social sensation as her Instagram posts and YouTube videos storm the internet in no time. Erica, who is also a travel and makeup blogger, has contributed to the Tamil industry too.

After her phenomenal performance in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, she was roped in for Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for her. Check out Erica Fernandes' reported 2020 net worth that will blow your mind.

Erica Fernandes' net worth



Erica Fernandes reportedly won the Pantaloons Femina Miss Maharashtra in 2014. The actor who is basking in the success of on-going daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the highest-paid television stars. Erica Fernandes' reported 2020 net worth is estimated to be Rs. 6 to 7 crores. Some reports also claim that she owns multiple luxury cars and an apartment in Mumbai.

Erica Fernandes' biography

Born to Lavina Fernandes and Ralf Fernandes, Erica was brought up in Mangalore. The 26-year-old reportedly lives in Mumbai now, with her family. Erica's passion for travel is quite evident from her Instagram. The actor also loves to devour junk food, as revealed by her in one of her interviews.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

