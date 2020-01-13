The Debate
Hina Khan And Erica Fernandes's Obsession For Yellow Is Evident From These Insta Posts

Television News

Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes are well known for their character in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Have a look at their obsession with yellow through these Insta posts.

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hina Khan

Television actors Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes are the prettiest ladies on television today and are also well-known for their acting stint in the Indian series Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The two are also pretty active on social media. Have a peek about their Instagram pictures that gives a hint about their love for yellow.

Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes simply love yellow, See pictures

In this post, Hina Khan is seen wearing a sleeveless yellow straight cut long dress. She wore a waist belt and a separate matching long scarf wrapped around her neck. The actor finished her look with a messy bun, smoky eyes, and subtle makeup.

Read: Vikram Bhatt Reveals Why Hina Khan Is The Perfect Choice For 'Hacked'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Here, she is seen wearing a yellow cross-tied waist front, V-shape neck long dress. She left her hair open and wavy. Hina finished her look with simple makeup and brown lipstick.

Read: Hina Khan-starrer 'Damaged 2's Teaser Out, Actor Reveals More Details About Her Character

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Hina Khan dressed with full sleeves, long yellow embroidery short front long back kurta, with a V-shape ankle pant. She captioned the post saying, Becoz this color stands for sun 🌞 Happy Diwali

Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 09 Update | Anurag Admits His Feelings For Prerna

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

The actor is seen wearing a yellow polka dot top tucked in a long knee-length straight cut skirt. She wore a pair of cream color pointed heels and styled her hair with a low tied pony along with red lips.

Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For January 3: Prerna Confronts Viraj

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Here, Hina Khan is seen giving "fireman" like the outfit. She wore a yellow jumpsuit with a waist belt and black heels.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Erica Fernandes is seen wearing a long yellow embroidery Indian gown with a tikka and big traditional earring. She finished her look with a neat bun. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

In this post, she wore a simple sleeveless tee top with a comfortable pant and completed her look with a neat high pony and no makeup. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

Promo Image Credit: Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes Instagram

 

 

Published:
