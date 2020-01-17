Erica Fernandes' Winter Tutorial Videos You Should Check Out For Flawless Skin, Watch

Erica Fernandes who plays the lead role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay is currently basking in success as the show makers have brought in a major twist in the serial. Erica and Parth are winning hearts with their adorable chemistry on and off-screen.

Erica, who is also a makeup and travel blogger, has her own YouTube channel named Erica Fernandes, where she shares her beauty tutorials, skincare routines, travel vlogs, and product reviews. If some of you have missed watching Erica's videos, here is a compilation of her best YouTube clips that have hit a whopping number of likes from fans.

Erica Fernandes' best youTube videos

Recently, Erica Fernandes went on to experience a new skin spa treatment and shared her experience about the same in her latest video. Her video is all about 'Dermafrac experience' that highlights the importance of deep cleansing skin, and how the treatment pulls out blackheads and whiteheads. Check it out.

A week ago, when the winter blues streamed up, Erica took some time off her busy schedule and shot a video on the concern about dandruff issues and winter care. She shared an entire guide to maintaining healthy hair. Check it out.

Earlier in December, the Kuch Rang Pyar Me Aise Bhi actor shared some celebrity skincare secrets through another video. She spoke about various products to maintain healthy glowing skin. She highlighted the importance of 'glutone' which helps to boost immunity, stamina, and detoxification.

On the professional front, Erica Fernandes' daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay is showcasing some high-voltage drama. An intoxicated Prerna spills the beans to Anurag about how much she loves and adores him. Anurag feels peaceful in Prerna's arms, while Viraj, on the other hand, is all shattered to see his to-be wife in someone else's arms.

(Image source: Erica Fernandes Instagram)

