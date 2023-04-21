Erica Fernandes Opens Up On Facing Discrimination In Bollywood: They Look Down Upon TV

TV actor Erica Fernandes recently opened up about the struggle that several TV actors face when they try to enter the film industry. The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress shifted base from Mumbai to Dubai. Previously, Erica had commented on her move to Dubai, saying that she felt her career stagnate.

Erica spoke about the difficulty that several TV stars face when they try to enter movies. She said that in order to land a Bollywood film, actors need to have contacts so that they can get an advantage over the others. Moreover, she spoke about the discrimination that often happens between TV actors and thse who do movies.

“To get into Bollywood, you have to be a part of some group or have contacts, the truth being said, they always look down upon TV artists,” said Erica Fernandes, adding, “Discrimination happens between Bollywood actors and TV actors." Erica also said that she has gone through the experience “many times,” and other TV actors in the industry would have the same answer. During the interview, she also spoke about the difference between Bollywood and South Indian films.

Erica Fernandes on her life in Dubai

Erica previously spoke about how she felt about living in Dubai. She said in a previous interview that Dubai is a beautiful place with plenty of opportunities. She cited the diversity in Dubai (people from all walks of life move to the Saudi Arabian city) as the reason for how exciting the place is. The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi star also said that she already has her family living in the city, which allowed her to be comfortable with moving to another country.

She is still hopeful of having an acting career in India despite moving to Dubai. Erica did a horror short film titled The Haunting, which is now streaming on OTT. She revealed to Pinkvilla during the interview that the horror genre piqued her interest, and that she used to watch a lot of horror films with her cousins as a kid.