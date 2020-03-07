Erica Fernandes' Stunning Looks In Floral Outfits You Must Check Out

Erica Fernandes is popularly known for her lead role in the TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has been praised for her role in a number of popular television series and along with that, the actor has also managed to garner popularity as a fashionista. Erica seems to set fashion trends with everything she wears. Let us take a look at times when Erica aced floral print looks.

ALSO READ | Erica Fernandes' Instagram Pictures Will Make You Want To Update Your Wardrobe

Times when Erica Fernandes pulled off the floral print right

Erica is wearing a green colour lehenga with a golden and red mirror design. Her outfit here is designed by Jiya By Veer Design. She wore this attire for one of her friends' wedding in Jaipur. Take a look at her outfit.

ALSO READ | Erica Fernandes' NET WORTH After 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Will Leave You Stumped

Erica Fernandes is wearing a printed lehenga with a detailed embroidered blouse and jacket. She has also accessorised the look with a pair of jewelled earrings. Her attire here is designed from Debyani and Co. Erica also wore this outfit during AVTA Awards that were held in London.

ALSO READ | Erica Fernandes' Classy Hairstyles You Surely Want To Try, Pictures Inside

Erica Fernandes is wearing a floral printed dress in which she looks extremely beautiful. She has tied a ponytail and is wearing hoop earrings. Take a look at her gorgeous attire.

ALSO READ | Does Erica Fernandes' Post About Her 'favourite Notification' Hint At Her Mystery Man?

Erica Fernandes is wearing a floral printed saree here. This picture of Erica has been clicked by the photographer Sani Mohini. She has kept her hair open for the outfit and fans complimented her look by commenting with heart emojis. Take a look at her stunning look here.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.