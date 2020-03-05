Erica Fernandes' Best Co-stars With Whom She Had Great Chemistry; See The List

Erica Fernandes has been winning hearts for portraying Prerna in the hit serial ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ which is a reboot of the 2001 serial with the same name. She has also been bestowed with several awards like the Kalakaar Award for Most Popular Actress and Gold Award for Best Actor Female (Critics). She is known for being one of the fittest television actors and she made her acting debut in 2013 with the Tamil language thriller film ‘Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu’. Listed below are some of the actor's best co-stars with whom she had great chemistry.

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes' Best Friends In TV Industry With Whom She Often Shares Pictures

Erica's chemistry with these co-stars was loved by her fans

Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh

Erica Fernandes rose to fame with her performance as Sonakshi Bose in soap opera titled Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. She became everyone’s favourite post her romantic show with Shaheer Sheikh. Erica and Shaheer never admitted to their relationship. Their chemistry was loved by the audience. The mushy love story of Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) and Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) warmed up a lot of young hearts during its run.

ALSO READ: Why Erica Fernandes' 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi' Was A Massive Hit?

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan

Erica and Parth are currently doing the reboot of Ekta Kapoor's television show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Prerna Bajaj and Anurag Basu respectively. A few months ago, there were rumours that Parth and Erica are dating. However, Parth refuted the rumours and said that they share good on-screen chemistry.

Erica Fernandes and Puneeth Rajkumar

The much-hyped Puneeth starrer Ninnindale failed to make a good opening at the box office, but his chemistry with Erica was loved by fans. PG Vinda’s outstanding cinematography was the high point of the film.

ALSO READ: Here Are Some Of Erica Fernandes' Amazing Photos From Her Photoshoots

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes' Achievements: Check Out The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Star's Accolades

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.