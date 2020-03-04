The Debate
Erica Fernandes' Best Friends In TV Industry With Whom She Often Shares Pictures

Bollywood News

Erica Fernandes is known for her looks and has a huge social media following. Here are some of the pictures of her with her best friends from the industry.

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes is a popular face on the small screen and has gained immense love from the audience and fans for her notable performance in shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her fans and followers keep checking her social media profiles to stay updated about what she is up to. There have been several times when she is seen with her BFFs from the TV industry. Here are a few pictures of Erica Fernandes with her friends.

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes' Achievements: Check Out The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Star's Accolades

Erica Fernandes friends in the TV industry

Erica Fernandes and Pooja Banerjee

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

 

Erica Fernandes and Hina Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

ALSO READ: Here Are Some Of Erica Fernandes' Amazing Photos From Her Photoshoots

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Erica Fernandes and Sonyaa Ayodhya

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonyaa Ayodhya (@sonyaaayodhya) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonyaa Ayodhya (@sonyaaayodhya) on

On the professional front, Erica Fernandes is currently essaying the lead role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Prerna. She has not announced any future projects for the time being. However, the actor recently announced her YouTube milestone on her social media handle which was much appreciated and loved by her fans. 

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes' Aqua Vacation Pictures Are A Treat For Sore Eyes

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes Looks Glamorous In Red Outfits; See Pictures

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

