Erica Fernandez Attends Kasautii Co-star Sonyaa Ayodhya's Mehendi Ceremony; See Pics

Television News

Erica Fernandez and Shubhaavi have flown to Jaipur to attend her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Sonyaa Ayodhya's Mehendi ceremony. Check out the pictures here.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Erica Fernandez

Famed TV actor Erica Fernandes, who is remembered by the fans for her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, has won the hearts of many fans with her power-packed performance in the popular romantic saga. She is currently in Jaipur to attending the marriage ceremony of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Sonyaa Ayodhya. Erica Fernandes and Shubhaavi Choksey, who plays her on-screen mother-in-law, seemed very excited ever since they boarded the flight and had been posting a series of Instagram stories and pictures. Erica also made sure to keep her fans updated about the wedding.

Also Read | Erica Fernandes Aka Prerna Forgets To Wear Her 'baby Bump' In This Funny BTS Video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by erica Jennifer fernandes 🌺 (@ejf_creationss) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by erica Jennifer fernandes 🌺 (@ejf_creationss) on

Also Read | Erica Fernandes: Quirky Bindi Looks Of The Kasautii Zindagii 2 Kay Actor

Photos: Erica Fernandes at Sonyaa Ayodhya's wedding ceremony

Sonyaa Ayodhya tied the knot with the filmmaker Harshvardhan Samore on December 12. Sonyaa was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 in the role of Tanvi. She also appears in Nazar. Actor Harsh Rajput, who plays the role of Ansh in Nazar, can also be spotted enjoying the wedding functions along with Erica Fernandes. Take a look at the pictures:

Also Read | Erica Fernandes: Check Out These Stunning Gym Outfit Looks Of The Popular Television Actor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GLAMSHAM.COM (@glamsham) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by erica Jennifer fernandes 🌺 (@ejf_creationss) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonyaa Ayodhya (@sonyaaayodhya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by erica Jennifer fernandes 🌺 (@ejf_creationss) on

Also Read | Erica Fernandes Posts Stunning Pics From Her 'Alice In Wonderland' Moment In Singapore

 

 

