Man Creates Special Version Of Disney's 'Sleeping Beauty' To Propose, Video Goes Viral

A man from Boston proposed his girlfriend in the most beautiful way one could imagine. The man named Lee Loechler got the classic Disney film Sleeping Beauty altered to ensure he had the most amazing proposal for his girlfriend.

Lee worked with an Australian illustrator for six months to modify the animated film. The video of how Lee proposed his partner Dr. Sthuthi David is going viral on social media.

The filmy proposal

The Boston-based filmmaker decided to put his girlfriend and himself into the animated version of the movie which according to Lee is also her favorite film. Lee rented a screening room at Coolidge Corner Theatre on December 30 to propose to Sthuthi.

In the scene where Prince Philip wakes up Princess Aurora with a kiss, Lee altered the video to insert himself and Sthuthi. Lee altered Prince Philip to look like him and altered Princess Aurora to resemble his girlfriend.

The video has garnered more than 1.4 million views since it was uploaded on YouTube on Thursday. The video has more than 20,000 views on Instagram where Lee shared the live feed of the proposal.

Netizens on social media are going nuts over the proposal as some of them have dubbed him as the coolest man on Instagram. Lee and Sthuthi are high school sweethearts and are now planning to live happily ever after together.

