Who Is Ayush Mehra? Here's All You Need To Know About The YouTube Sensation

Ayush Mehra is an upcoming Indian actor-model famously known for his YouTube appearances. Born in a Punjabi family, the young talent is born and bought up in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Ayush made his acting debut in 2010 by playing a small role in Isi Life Mein...! He was also featured in television shows and advertisements. Here is everything you need to know about the rising digital star, Ayush Mehra.

Ayush Mehra's personal life

Ayush Mehra was born on January 07, 1992, in Mumbai. Soon after he completed his graduation, Ayush decided to initiate his career in acting. Born in a Punjabi family, the actor started his on-screen career by working on TV commercials and short roles in movies. He made his silver screen debut in 2010 by featuring as a supporting actor in Isi Life Mein...! Ayush Mehra is in a 13-year-old love relationship with Aashna.

Ayush Mehra's career timeline

In the year 2016, Ayush Mehra made his small screen debut. He starred in a Bindass Originals' series Life, Lafde Aur Bandhiyan. The television series revolved around three 20-year-olds - Rishabh, Puppy and Chewang who get humiliated for being total losers. The comedy and drama series starred Ayush Mehra, Harshit Sidwani and Payal Thapa as the lead actors.

In the same year, Ayush Mehra also was featured in another Bindass Originals, Yeh Hai Aashiqui. It is an Indian television series that presents dramatisations of love stories. In 2019, the model did another short-series for Zoom Studios, Mom and Co. The comedy-drama series marks Neelima Azim's return on the screens.

In recent years, Ayush Mehra did several short series and YouTube videos, delivering his best performances. Currently, the star is working with Filter Copy, a digital media company. Some of his recent series include Minus One by Just Human Things, Love On The Rocks by MensXP, Homecoming by Tripoto, Please Find Attached By Dice Media.

Promo Image Credits: Instagram- Ayush Mehra

